Mongolia receives 5th batch of Pfizer/Biotech vaccines

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - The 5th batch of Pfizer/Biontech vaccines with 39,780 doses arrived in Mongolia on July 14, MONTSAME reports.

With 84,240 doses supplied on June 16, 85,410 doses on June 23, 85,410 doses on June 30, 30,420 doses on July 7 respectively, Mongolia has received a total of 325,260 doses of vaccines so far as part of the agreement of the Government of Mongolia and Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer / Biontech) to purchase 2,5 million doses of Pfzier vaccines.

The 2.35 million doses of the vaccine are purchased through the grant funding of the Project for Strengthening Capacity of Mongolia to Cope with the COVID-19 and Other Public Health Emergencies Agreement signed between the UNICEF and the Embassy of Japan on March 11, 2021.