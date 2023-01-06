Mongolia's annual inflation stands at 13.2 pct in December

ULAN BATOR. KAZINFORM - The annual inflation rate for Mongolia rose by 13.2 percent year on year in December, data by the country's National Statistics Office (NSO) showed on Friday, Xinhua reports.

The increase was mainly due to the higher prices for imported goods, the NSO said.

However, the index decreased by 1.3 percent from a month earlier, it said.

There are 410 items in the landlocked Asian country's consumer goods and services basket, with more than half of them being imported, according to the statistical agency.

The country has set a goal of reducing its inflation rate back to single-digit levels by the end of 2023.