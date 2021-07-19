Mongolia’s news agency MONTSAME marks 100 years

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mongolia’s major news agency MONTSAME marks its 100 years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Established in 1921, MONTSAME is the major news agency in Mongolia with the headquarter in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar. The agency has so far established the wide communication network within and beyond the country. Its website is run in Mongolian, Russian, English, Mandarin, and Japanese.

Launched as MONTA – the Mongolian Telegraph Agency - 100 years ago on July 19, 1921, it was the first agency to distribute official information.

MONTSAME is the first news agency in the country to publish a weekly newspaper in Russian, Mandarin, Japanese, English languages as well as Old Mongolian script. It also issues the quarterly magazine Mongolia Today in English as well as daily news brochures in English and Russian.

Notably, Kazakhstan’s Kazinform international news agency and MONTSAME have the news exchange agreement.