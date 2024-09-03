Mongolia shines at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games with historic medal wins

Mongolia has achieved remarkable success at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, earning its place in history with extraordinary performances. Surenjav Ulambayar brought great honor to the nation by becoming Mongolia's first female Paralympic gold medalist, a milestone that exemplifies her dedication and the strength of Mongolian athletes on the world arena. Bolor-Erdene Ganbat and Battulga Tsegmid further distinguished themselves by winning silver medals, showing Mongolia's unwavering commitment to excellence in para sports, MONTSAME reports.

Surenjav Ulambayar Becomes Mongolia's First Female Paralympic Gold Medalist

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which began on August 29, 2024, marked a historic achievement for Mongolia as Surenjav Ulambayar won the gold medal in the women's 52 kg para taekwondo event, becoming Mongolia's first female Paralympic champion. This victory brought home Mongolia’s fifth medal in its Paralympic history and made Ulambayar the country's third Paralympic gold medalist. Prior to this, she had secured a bronze medal at the World Para Taekwondo Championships, a gold medal at the European Championships, a gold medal at the Oceania Para Open Championships, and a silver medal at the "Hangzhou 2023" Asian Para Games.

The 17th Summer Paralympic Games features around 4,400 athletes from 168 countries competing for 549 medals across 22 categories. Mongolia has sent 12 athletes to compete in six sports.

Bolor-Erdene Ganbat Becomes Mongolia's First Paralympic Silver Medalist

At the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Honored Athlete of Mongolia, five-time World Champion, and five-time Asian gold medalist Bolor-Erdene Ganbat won a silver medal in the men's 63 kg para taekwondo category. In the final, he tied 7-7 with a Turkish opponent during regular time but lost in extra time, making him Mongolia's second medalist at the 17th Summer Paralympic Games.

Currently, Mongolia ranks 29th among 168 participating countries with one gold and two silver medals. The Mongolian National Olympic Committee highlighted this as the sixth Paralympic medal in the nation's history. Reflecting on previous successes, D. Baatarjav won gold in archery at the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games, B. Uugankhuu took bronze in judo, and E. Sodnompiljee won bronze in powerlifting at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Sodnompiljee also secured gold in powerlifting at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, while U. Surenjav claimed gold in para taekwondo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

International Master of Sports Battulga Tsegmid Wins Silver in Paralympic Shot Put

In the men's F40 shot put category at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, International Master of Sports Battulga Tsegmid won a silver medal, proudly raising Mongolia’s flag in Paris skies.

The Mongolian national team continues to perform admirably at the 17th Paralympic Games, having secured one gold and two silver medals so far, with 12 athletes competing across six sports for Mongolia.