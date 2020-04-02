Mongolia starts construction of Chingis Khan Museum

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - A groundbreaking ceremony of the Chinggis Khaan Museum was held today, April 1, officially launching the construction work of the museum. Kazinform has learnt from Montsame News Agency.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister U.Khurelsukh, Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Sports Yo.Baatarbileg, members of the newly-formed academic council of the museum, Mayor of Ulaanbaatar city S.Amarsaikhan and other officials and public figures.

PM Khuresukh said that today marks a historic day for the Mongolian people, which brought about by his significant decision of 2019 to build the museum, which will be a complex for historic research, training and enlightenment and to demonstrate the invaluable heritage of the World Mongolians. He then ensured that there will be no difficulties in the funding of the establishment of the museum, which is estimated at MNT 53 billion.

At the ceremony, Director of Institute of History and Archaeology of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences MAS, Sc.D S.Chuluun delivered an address saying that the museum named in honor of Great Chinggis Khaan will become a museum of statehood of Mongolian khans and noblemen.

Currently, there are more than 1,000 exhibits collected to display at the museum’s 15 traditional and virtual exhibition halls, totaling 20.500 square meters. Lower floors of the 9-floor museum building will be used as temporary exhibition halls to stage international and domestic exhibitions.

The permanent exhibition halls will start at the third floor up to continue all the way to the ninth floor and each floor will accommodate exhibits related to different era of the Mongolian history, starting from the Khunnu Emprie to the XX century. In addition, there will be exhibition halls dedicated to the World Mongolians and a palace honorary of the Great Khaan and wax figure exhibition of Mongolian rulers. The labels of the museum exhibits will be translated into six official languages of the United Nations.

The Museum is planned to open for public by the second quarter of 2021.