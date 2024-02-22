Mongolia to develop e-portal to offer access to tourism information

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism of Mongolia will cooperate with the "Smart Government-2" project and develop an integrated electronic portal for obtaining comprehensive information about tourism in Mongolia, Montsame reports.

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism also announced that the activities implemented within the framework of the “One Billion Trees" National Campaign will be enhanced, the transparency of the sector will be improved and advanced technologies will be introduced.

By implementing the digital government development project in 2024-2028 within the framework of cooperation between the Government of Mongolia and the World Bank, the quality of government e-services will be increased and they will meet the standards of human-centered and citizen-friendly services, and the budget will be saved by introducing cloud computing infrastructure to government institutions. The digital skills of 13,000 citizens of the target group will be improved by 30 percent, 60 percent of whom will be women. It is also planned to increase at least 3,000 jobs based on digital technology.