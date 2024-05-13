Mongolia to host National Book Festival on May 17-19

The 35th biannual National Book Festival will be held in Sukhbaatar Square on May 17-19, 2024, MONTSAME reports.

The 35th National Book Festival will be remarkable. It will introduce a list of 50 animal books for teenagers compiled by "Nomiin Soyolt Yertonts" and "Aztai Savar" NGOs. This is due in part to the Law on Pets, which came into effect on January 1, 2024. Furthermore, publishers participating in the Festival can greet their readers with newly published books.

During the Festival, readers and publishers can join book clubs, collaborate with professional editors, purchase or receive book publishing rights from international publishers, get legal advice from intellectual property lawyers, book marketing and advertisement services, advice on book writing as well as reading with a goal, and other book-related activities.