Mongolia to host World Boxing Cup for first time in Asia

The Mongolian Boxing Federation will host the World Boxing Cup in Mongolia on September 23-26, 2024, MONTSAME reports.

The decision to host the Cup in Mongolia was made during a visit of the President of World Boxing, Boris van der Vorst to Ulaanbaatar recently. Governor of the Capital City of Mongolia and a board member of the Mongolian Boxing Federation Nyambaatar Khishgee put the proposal when the Governor met with Boris van der Vorst and the parties agreed. The four-day boxing tournament will be held at the UG Arena, Ulaanbaatar. It is special as the World Boxing Cup will be held in Asia for the first time. The previous two Cups were held in the United Kingdom and the United States respectively.

The Cup will have seven weight classes for men and six for women, and winners of each weight class will earn the right to compete in the World Boxing Cup Finals 2024, which are scheduled to take place in Sheffield, England at the end of November 2024.

The President of World Boxing, Boris van der Vorst, said: “I am delighted that we will be holding our World Boxing Cup event for the first time in Asia and grateful to the Mongolian Boxing Federation for its willingness to host the competition.”

The Mongolian Boxing Federation is a member of two competing boxing associations, International Boxing Association and World Boxing.