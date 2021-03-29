Mongolia to partner with France in involving medical specialists in postgraduate programs

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - Last week, Minister of Education and Science L.Enkh-Amgalan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Mongolia Philippe Merlin, MONTSAME reports.

In 2015, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the education sectors of Mongolia and France, involving 10 students in postgraduate scholarships annually. Requests were put forth to increase the number of students involved in the scholarship, to prepare personnel in the fields of mining, agriculture, science, creative industry, and transport and logistics as well as to provide support in the development of research universities, the Mongolian Academy of Sciences, and institutes as a cluster.

The sides will also be partnering in the studies of both languages and culture, their promotion through colleges and teachers’ associations.

After expressing gratitude for comprehensively supporting the operations of the Mongolia-French joint secondary school, the Ambassador informed that the French Government is paying special attention to visa extensions for Mongolian students in France as well as resolving their housing issue during the pandemic.