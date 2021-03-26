Mongolia to purchase 1 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs B.Battsetseg today posted on her official Facebook page that Mongolia is likely to purchase 1 million doses of Sputnik-V vaccine, which was under talks with the Russian Federation, MONTSAME reports.

The Minister noted that the demand for Sputnik-V vaccine is very high and we have witnessed the result of continuous efforts by the Mongolian Government and official letters sent by Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia. I am expressing my gratitude to Russia for its positive approach to the issue. The Government is striving for fulfilling its goal to become one of the first countries to immunize its entire population.

Incidentally, Mongolia has received a total of 25,740 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, specifically, 64 thousand doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, 300 thousand doses of Sinopharm vaccine, 20 thousand doses of Sputnik-V vaccine and 25,740 thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine.

As of March 25, 244,550 people have got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.