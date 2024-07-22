Mongolia welcomes over 245,000 tourists in 1H of 2024

In the first half of 2024, 3 071.4 thousand passengers (double counting) crossed the borders of Mongolia, which increased by 953.7 (45.0%) thousand compared to the same period of the previous year, MONTSAME reports.

In the first half of this year, 1,547.3 thousand passengers entered Mongolia. Of these, 31.8% crossed through the Zamiin-Uud Border Port, 25.8% came through Chinggis Khaan International Airport, 10.3% entered via the Gashuunsukhait Border Port, 10.2% crossed at the Altanbulag Border Port, and 5.5% entered through the Shiveekhuren Border Port. The remaining 16.4% entered through other ports.

Out of the inbound passengers, 1,219.1 thousand (78.8%) were Mongolian citizens, and 328.2 thousand (21.2%) were foreigners. It represents an increase of 407.4 thousand (50.2%) Mongolian citizens and 80.8 thousand (32.7%) foreigners compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the first half of 2024, 328.2 thousand foreign passengers entered Mongolia. Compared to the same period of 2023, foreign passengers increased by 80.8 (32.7%) thousand. Of those foreign passengers, 86.3% stayed for up to 30 days, 0.4% stayed for more than 60 days, 1.2% stayed for up to 90 days, and 12.1% stayed for more than 90 days.

Also, 59.7% of inbound foreign passengers visited from the East Asia and Pacific region, 35.0% from Europe, 2.7% from the Americas, 1.5% from the Middle East, and 1.1% from the South Asia and African regions.

In terms of nationality of all the inbound foreign passengers, 30.7% were Chinese, 29.4% were Russian, 19.0% were South Koreans, 3.0% were from Kazakhstan, 2.4% were from Japan, 2.2% were from the United States of America, and 13.3% were from other countries.

In the first half of 2024, the number of tourists was 245.8 thousand, which increased by 18.9 (8.3%) thousand from the same period of the previous year. Compared to the same period of 2023, the number of tourists from China increased by 21.7 (57.8%) thousand, tourists from South Korea increased by 9.9 (27.5%) thousand, tourists from Kazakhstan increased by 2.0 (26.4%) thousand, and tourists from Japan increased by 0.5 (7.7%) thousand.