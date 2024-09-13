Mongolia wins gold and bronze at AI Olympiad

The inaugural International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad (IAIO) was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from September 8-12, 2024, MONTSAME reports.

The event was organized by the UNESCO-affiliated International Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence (IRCAI) and the International Centre for AI Ethics and Regulation (ICAIRE), in collaboration with Saudi Arabia's Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

Around 90 students from 25 countries participated in the competition. N. Batsukh from Oyunlag School won the gold medal, while E. Tenuun from Hobby School took home the bronze medal. Two other team members, Ch. Irmuun from Erkhet Erdem School and T. Enguun from Sant School, narrowly missed out on the bronze medal by just one point.

The Mongolian team was led by Z. Tsolmon, a professor at the School of Information Technology and Electronics at the National University of Mongolia (NUM), and G. Amarsanaa, a professor at NUM, serving as the deputy leader.

The Olympiad aims to identify, encourage, and unite young talents in AI, while fostering international collaboration among scholars, educators, and students in the fields of AI and computer science. The event will be held annually.