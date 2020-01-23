Mongolian Agriculture Minister meets with 1st Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - Taking part in the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture 2020 in Berlin, Germany, Minister of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia Ch.Ulaan met with first Vice-Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aidarbek Saparov and other officials, Montsame reports.

Emphasizing the friendly and brotherhood relations between Mongolia and the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Minister Ch.Ulaan remarked that he is delighted on deepening economic relations between the two countries.

Moreover, noting that there was considerable cooperation opportunities to be developed further in the field of agriculture, Minister Ch.Ulaan expressed Mongolia’s interest in cooperating with Kazakhstan in trading meat and meat products and developing transit transportation and agriculture.

The first Vice-Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Aidarbek Saparov has agreed with the aforementioned matters and stated the possibility to jointly develop and invest in intensive animal farms in the western region of Mongolia.