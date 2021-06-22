Mongolian cashmere exported to Italy by land

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - Khanbogd Cashmere LLC shipped 20 tons of cashmere that meet international quality requirements and standards to Italy on June 2 and the shipment arrived in Italy today, on June 22, MONTSAME reports.

Ambassador of Mongolia to Italy Ts.Jambaldorj handed over the product to Falconeri S.R.L and Lanificio Luigi Colombo S.P.A companies.

Khanbogd Cashmere has previously been exporting its cashmere to Italy in 90 days through China and this time, by land, the cashmere reached its destination in 20 days.

10 of the 20 tons of cashmere holds the Mongolian Noble Fibre certification mark, which certifies that the product is made with 100 percent high quality wool and cashmere sourced from Mongolia, meets Mongolian and international standards for textiles and woven products, and fully complies with quality standards in environmentally-friendly manufacturing.

As 60-70 percent of Mongolia’s cashmere is currenly exported after primary processing, the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry and the Mongolian Wool and Cashmere Associaiton are working towards reducing and eventually stopping export of washed cashmere and increasing production and export of value-added products.