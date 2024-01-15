Mongolian Embassy to open in Tashkent

At the plenary session of the State Great Khural held on January 12, the draft resolution of the State Great Khural on the opening of an embassy in Tashkent, the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan, was discussed and decided, MONTSAME reports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs B. Battsetseg presented the draft resolution. Section 4.5.5 of the "2020-2024 Action Program of the Government of Mongolia," approved as the appendix of Resolution No. 24 of 2020, states that Mongolia will actively work to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries within the framework of the "third neighbor" policy and section 4.5.8 states that "the location, structure, and number of diplomatic missions will be optimized, taking into account the level and importance of political and economic relations, the number of Mongolian citizens residing in the country, and the number of citizens traveling between them."

In accordance with this, the plenary session discussed and supported the proposal submitted by the government to the State Great Khural to open an embassy of Mongolia in Tashkent, the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Tashkent, with a population of 35 million, is considered the largest market in the region and is the leader in agriculture and light industry in Central Asia.

Uzbekistan is a country that has a significant opportunity to cooperate in increasing and diversifying the supply of healthy food products, aligning with the goals of ensuring food security in Mongolia. This collaboration aims to promote the products of our national producers in the region, expand economic relations, increase trade turnover, and cooperate in the export of meat and meat products. Additionally, plans were made to establish the embassy with three positions, and the associated expenses were included in this year's budget.

After the members of the State Great Khural asked questions and expressed their positions regarding the draft resolution, the majority of the participating members at the meeting supported the vote.