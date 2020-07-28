EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:21, 28 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Mongolian FM receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - Yesterday, July 27, Minister of Foreign Affairs N.Enkhtaivan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Zhalgas Adilbayev, MONTSAME reports.

    Expressing gratitude for the warm congratulatory letter received from Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Minister N.Enkhtaivan expressed his willingness to expand and strengthen the friendly relations and cooperation in the sectors of trade and economy between the two countries. He also affirmed his continued close cooperation in combating COVID-19 pandemic and repatriating Mongolian nationals in Kazakhstan, who submitted their request to return home.

    Ambassador Zhalgas Adilbayev expressed his readiness to work to strengthen friendly relations between the two countries, intensify high-level political talks, promote people-to-people exchanges and implement specific projects in the economic sphere. The sides also reaffirmed their interest in supporting each other, not only bilaterally, but also internationally and regionally.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!