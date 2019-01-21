Mongolian FM to visit Kazakhstan for first time ever

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Damdin Tsogtbaatar will make his first official visit to Kazakhstan on 24th and 25th January 2019, said Aibek Smadiyarov, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Within the framework of the visit, it is planned to hold meetings with the top leadership of the country, during which bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues will be discussed. In particular, the sides plan to consider the development of trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian relations, the transit and transport potential of the two countries, the arrangement of mutual high-level visits, as well as the international agenda," Aibek Smadiyarov told a weekly briefing.

Smadiyarov said that Kazakhstan and Mongolia are strategic partners and have ancient historic and economic ties. "The Kazakh diaspora in Mongolia is a kind of a friendship bridge connecting the two nations," he concluded.