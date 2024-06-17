Mongolian leathercraft artists to display their works in Japan

Six artists from the Mongolian “Khurel Buga” Leathercraft Association will visit Japan to display their artworks at the 4th International Leather Craft Exhibition to be held from June 25 to July 5, 2024, in Tokyo, Montsame reports.

At the Exhibition, Member of the Union of Mongolian Artists (UMA) and General Illustrator of “Mongol Mark” LLC G. Battur, Member of the UMA and Founder of Hun Art Brand Ch. Enkhtuvshin, Member of the UMA G. Burmaa, Member of the UMA B. Munkhtuul, Member of the UMA E. Byambabayar, and a Mongolian artist studying for a doctorate in Hungary Ts. Solongo will present their artworks.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Mongolia and Japan, the “Khurel Buga” Leathercraft Association and the Japanese Leather Craft Association (JLCA) will co-organize a leathercraft exhibition. Four artists from the JLCA will visit Mongolia from August 14-21, 2024, to jointly organize the first major Mongolia-Japan leathercraft exhibition and workshop.

This is the 2nd time Mongolian leathercraft artists are attending the International Leather Craft Exhibition held in Japan.