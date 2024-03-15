Mongolian luxury chess set placed in World Chess Hall of Fame

The Mongolian Luxury Chess Set, sophisticatedly crafted with care and precision, was enshrined in the "World Chess Hall of Fame" museum in Saint Louis, Missouri, the United States of America, on March 11, 2024, Montsame reports.

At the Opening Ceremony of the "American Cup - 2024," Consul of Mongolia in Chicago T. Battsetseg, Director of "Khaan Chess" company Ch. Bat-Oyun and Designer D. Nasanbat rang the Ceremony’s opening bell.

Photo credit: Montsame

The large-sized Mongolian Luxury Chess Set, crafted by the "Khaan Chess" company, is named "Brotherhood."

The World Chess Hall of Fame is a must-see for chess enthusiasts. It houses a collection of ancient and beautifully crafted chess sets from around the world, making it one of the grand chess museums. Additionally, it honors legendary chess players from the United States and abroad through its Hall of Fame.

Photo credit: Montsame

Furthermore, the company "Khaan Chess," established in 2015, specializes in crafting souvenir chess sets related to Mongolian history. The finest chess sets of "Khaan Chess" are exhibited in the Chinggis Khaan National Museum of Mongolia and the Swiss National Museum in Switzerland.