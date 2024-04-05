Mongolian mountaineers to summit Everest with no supplemental oxygen

Mongolian mountaineers D.Otgonkhuu, TS.Usukhjargal and L.Purevsuren will depart on April 5, 2024, to climb Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, MONTSAME reports.

This time, it will be special as they will climb for the first time among the Mongolian mountaineers, not using any additional oxygen and without a guide. The three Mongolian mountaineers plan to conquer 8848.86 meters high Mount Everest by June 1, 2024.

“Hunnu haiking” club members D.Otgonkhuu. TS.Usukhjargal, and L.Purevsuren decided to carry all the luggage themselves from the base camp and do the camping themselves.

Currently, there are more than 6664 climbers summited Mount Everest. 3.4 percent of those or 221 mountaineers climbed with no supplemental oxygen.

Head of the team D. Orgilkhuu said” Our team’s main purpose and the specialty of this climb is no additional oxygen and no guide or Sherpa. We want to show the patience of the Mongols and challenge ourselves. For a whole year, we have trained ourselves, so it will be okay. As we all have mountaineering experience of more than 10 years, we are confident in ourselves.”

The first Mongolian mountaineer who summited Everest Mount was the Honored sportsman G.Usukhbayar, and thereafter followed by B.Gangaaamaa, S.Baterdene. Ts.Tsogzolmaa, L.Bayarsaikhan, B.Tseveendash, J.Byambasuren, B.Gantulga, S.Gankhuu, O.Zolbookhuu, Ts.Gerelt-Od and Ts.Ankhbayar.