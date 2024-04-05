EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:14, 05 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Mongolian mountaineers to summit Everest with no supplemental oxygen

    Mongolian mountaineers to summit Everest with no supplemental oxygen
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    Mongolian mountaineers D.Otgonkhuu, TS.Usukhjargal and L.Purevsuren will depart on April 5, 2024, to climb Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, MONTSAME reports.

    This time, it will be special as they will climb for the first time among the Mongolian mountaineers, not using any additional oxygen and without a guide. The three Mongolian mountaineers plan to conquer 8848.86 meters high Mount Everest by June 1, 2024.

    “Hunnu haiking” club members D.Otgonkhuu. TS.Usukhjargal, and L.Purevsuren decided to carry all the luggage themselves from the base camp and do the camping themselves.

    Currently, there are more than 6664 climbers summited Mount Everest. 3.4 percent of those or 221 mountaineers climbed with no supplemental oxygen.

    Head of the team D. Orgilkhuu said” Our team’s main purpose and the specialty of this climb is no additional oxygen and no guide or Sherpa. We want to show the patience of the Mongols and challenge ourselves. For a whole year, we have trained ourselves, so it will be okay. As we all have mountaineering experience of more than 10 years, we are confident in ourselves.”

    The first Mongolian mountaineer who summited Everest Mount was the Honored sportsman G.Usukhbayar, and thereafter followed by B.Gangaaamaa, S.Baterdene. Ts.Tsogzolmaa, L.Bayarsaikhan, B.Tseveendash, J.Byambasuren, B.Gantulga, S.Gankhuu, O.Zolbookhuu, Ts.Gerelt-Od and Ts.Ankhbayar.

    Tags:
    Sport World News
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!