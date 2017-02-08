Mongolian mummy 12 centuries old

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The mummy of a woman found in Mongolia's Altai Mountains in April 2016 dates back to the IX-X centuries, the period of Turkic empire fall and rise of the Kyrgyz Khaganate, akipress.com refer to Gogo.

The Kyrgyz Khaganate existed from 550 to 1219 CE. In 840, it took over the leadership of the Turkic Khaganate from the Uyghurs, expanding the state from the Yenisei territories into the Central Asia and Tarim basin.

The mummy's feet were wrapped in footwear featuring three stripes, what the German sportswear Adidas brand is known for. That's why it was dubbed "mummy wearing Adidas sneakers."





In April 2016, the Khovd University archaeologists found more than 40 findings and artifacts, including an ancient woman burial from Uzuur Gylan, Munhhairhan soum, Khovd aimag.

In the mummy's grave archaeologists found - alongside the human remains - a saddle, bridle, clay vase, wooden and iron bowl, trough, iron kettle, the remains of entire horse and sheep, as well as "deel" (traditional costume of Mongolia).





Along with the woman's remains, 30 other archaeological discoveries such as clay vase, a saddle, pillows, a trough, a bridle, an iron kettle, a wooden bowl, sheep's head, a felt bag that contained a sheep's entire back, a leather bag intended to carry a cup, several goat bones and the carcass of a horse were also found.

Five archaeologists have came to Mongolia from Turkey during June 12-21 to study the findings and they took nine types of samples from the findings.





Since then, the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science, Governor Office of Hovd aimag and Cultural Heritage Center are conducting restoration on the findings and total of MNT 8 million has spent on the restoration process.





The mummy has been sent to the Cultural Center located in Ulan-Bator.It will be exhibited in the National Museum of Mongolia from February 18th 2017.