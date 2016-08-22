Mongolian officials strip in protest after wrestler loses Olympic bronze

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Furious Mongolian officials stripped off and hurled their shoes to the floor in protest on Sunday after their wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig was judged the loser of a bronze medal contest with Ikhtiyor Navruzov of Uzbekistan.

Ganzorig, leading by seven points to six, taunted his opponent by dancing around him in the last 18 seconds and was then carried around the ring in triumph by one of his coaches.

But the judges then adjusted the score to 7-7, penalising the Mongolian for "fleeing the hold", or refusing to engage with his opponent. They then added a further point to the Uzbek's score after the Mongolian corner challenged the decision and had the challenge rejected.

Ganzorig crouched head down on the mat in disbelief at the reversal as both his coaches advanced towards the judges, stripped off their shirts and shoes and hurled them to the floor.

With the crowd erupting, one official then took off his tracksuit and remonstrated with the judges wearing nothing but his underwear.

Navruzov, the winner, celebrated by wrestling his coach to the floor and then kneeling on the mat as if in prayer.

Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com

Photograph: Nic Bothma/EPA