Mongolian Premier meets EBRD President

Prime Minister of Mongolia Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai met with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, during the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, MONTSAME reports.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister noted that over the past 17 years, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has provided financing in the form of loans and investments for a total of 137 government and private sector projects in Mongolia. This has made a valuable contribution to the diversification and development of the economy. He also expressed gratitude for the joint implementation of the project to build two additional lanes on the Ulaanbaatar-Darkhan Road. Furthermore, they exchanged opinions on expanding cooperation in the future, such as jointly implementing the capital's highway infrastructure, exits, metro construction, and urgent projects like border port modernization and port road construction in Mongolia.

During the meeting, they also discussed the projects implemented in the field of renewable energy, and the parties noted that the successful implementation of the wind power plant projects will be a major contribution to Mongolia's transition to green energy. Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, expressed readiness to support and cooperate with the green development and energy recovery implemented by the Government of Mongolia.