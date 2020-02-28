Mongolian President and accompanying delegates return from visit to China, start 14-day isolation

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM – The day before President of Mongolia Kh.Battulga returned from the one-day visit to China, Kazinform refers to MONTSAME.

During the visit that became the first visit at the level of a head of state to China since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, President Kh.Battulga held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, exchanging views on joint efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and announcing the donation of 30 thousand sheep by the people of Mongolia to China.

Also, Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang paid a courtesy call on the Mongolian President.

Immediately upon their arrival in Mongolia, President Kh.Battulga and accompanying delegates have been taken to 14-day isolation as a precautionary measure.

The President was accompanied by D.Tsogtbaatar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, D.Gankhuyag, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to the People’s Republic of China, Major General T.Badral, Head of the National Emergency Management Agency, U.Shijir, Chief of Staff to the President, and T.Tegshjargal, Foreign Policy Advisor to the President.