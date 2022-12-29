EN
    Mongolian president issues decree to rebuild ancient capital

    ULAN BATOR. KAZINFORM - Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Thursday issued a decree to rebuild the country's ancient capital of Kharkhorin, also known as Kharkhorum, Xinhua reports.

    The move aims to create conditions for citizens to live in a healthy and safe environment, increase access to basic social services, reduce urbanization, ensure balanced regional development and restore the valuable historical and cultural heritage, said the decree.

    Kharkhorin is located in the territory of the central province of Uvurkhangai, more than 300 km west of the country's current capital of Ulan Bator.

    Ulan Bator, home to over half of the country's 3.4 million population, has been facing such issues as traffic jam, air pollution and housing.

    Photo: Aloxe/CC BY-SA 3.0


