Mongolian President to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Mongolia Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan in June.

"The Mongolian President is expected to participate in the summit of the SCO Heads of State Council in Astana on June 8-9," ulgiinews .mn news portal informs citing Mongolian FM Ts.Munkh-Orgil who said it at a press conference.



Besides, Prime Minister Jargaltulgyn Erdenebat will pay a visit to Russia at an invitation of the Russian Government to take part in the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum," the Minister added.