Mongolian professor lectures in Kazakhstan

BAYAN-UGLII. KAZINFORM Professor of Khovd University's Bayan-Ulgii branch J.Khinalgan is giving lectures to students of Pavlodar State Pedagogical Institute of Kazakhstan.

At the invitation of the rector of Pavlodar State Pedagogical Institute of Kazakhstan Altynbek Nukhuly, professor J.Khinalgan will give 44 hours of lectures on 'Comparative linguistics of Kazakh-Mongolian language' to the students studying Kazakh language and literature on April 16-27, 2018, MONTSAME reports.



In 2017, Pavlodar State Pedagogical Institute of Kazakhstan and Khovd University's Bayan-Ulgii branch signed a memorandum of cooperation. The memorandum includes the exchange of students and professors, organizing a collaborative research works and events.



Next time, professors from Kazakhstan will work in Bayan-Ulgii aimag and lecture at a branch school of Khovd University.