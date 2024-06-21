Mongolia's initiative to proclaim 2025 as International Year of Cooperatives approved

At the Plenary Meeting of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on June 19, 2024, a resolution to proclaim 2025 the International Year of Cooperatives, initiated by Mongolia was adopted, Montsame reports.

Since the 1980s, Mongolia has regularly initiated and succeeded the Resolution "The Role of Cooperatives in Social Development" to be adopted by the UN General Assembly every two years. Within the framework of this Resolution, the International Year of Cooperatives-2012 was successfully proclaimed and implemented. Therefore, based on the achievements of the previous years, the initiative to proclaim 2025 again as the International Year of Cooperatives, to support the development of the global cooperative movement, and to enhance the contribution to the implementation of the Cooperatives' 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda was supported by member states.

In the upcoming International Year of Cooperatives, UN member states, cooperatives, the UN Committee for the Promotion and Advancement of Cooperatives (COPAC), the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), and other parties plan to implement various activities under the theme "Cooperatives for a Better World."

Some activities within the framework of the resolution proclaiming 2025 as the "International Year of Cooperatives" are particularly notable for their close alignment with the Government of Mongolia's “New Cooperative - Wealthy Herder” Program, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.