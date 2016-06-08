Monkey causes nationwide blackout in Kenya

NAIROBI. KAZINFORM - Talk about monkey business. Kenya -- yes, the entire country -- was left without power Tuesday after a rogue monkey got into a power station and triggered a nationwide blackout, CNN reports.

The primate fell onto a transformer at the Gitaru hydroelectric power station, according to KenGen, which owns the facility.



The company is the country's largest generator of electricity, providing around 80% of energyconsumed in the east African nation.



In a statement posted to the company's Facebook page, the company said the system had been restored and that all power generating units were operating normally.



As for the offending monkey? It survived the incident, KenGen said, and has been handed over to the Kenyan Wildlife Service.



Despite being one of Africa's fastest growing economies, for the majority of Kenyans the power outage wasn't missed.



According to the World Bank, only 23% of Kenya's 45 million population have access to electricity.