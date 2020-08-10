Monsoon rains claim at least 58 lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - At least 58 people have lost their lives due to heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods in Pakistan, local media said on Monday quoting officials, IRNA reports.

Provinces of Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan have been badly hit by torrential rainfalls and subsequent floods.

Pakistan army in many areas is carrying out flood relief operation. According to military media wing ISPR, Pakistan Army and Navy rescue teams, including medical and engineering teams, are assisting civil administration to rescue stranded people to safer places in Sindh province.

According to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority, eight people died in Balochistan due to floods, 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight in Punjab, 12 in Sindh, 10 in Gilgit-Baltistan and one in Kashmir.

Spokesman of Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani said the government is making all out efforts to provide relief assistance to the rain and flood affected people in the province.

He said that eight people lost their lives and seventeen others were injured in rains and flood related incidents in Balochistan.

He said that Pakistan Army along with district administration is fully engaged in rescue and relief operations in affected areas.

Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Heavy fall is also expected in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Upper Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period. Light rain is expected at a few places in south Punjab and lower Sindh.