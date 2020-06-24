Monsoon season arrives in S. Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Rain and cloudy weather were expected for most of South Korea on Wednesday as the early summer monsoon season began here.

Heavy rain was forecast for parts of the southern coastal area, northern Gangwon Province and the southern resort island of Jeju, with precipitation expected to exceed 120 millimeters in these areas, according to the weather agency, Yonhap reports.

The precipitation in the central region, northern Gyeongsang Province and areas near Mount Jiri was expected at 30 to 80 mm, it said.

The country's heat spell was forecast to take a breather thanks to the monsoon.

Daytime highs were expected to cool down to 21 to 27 C across the country after peaking above 35 C earlier this week.

The overnight temperature in Seoul reached a low of 25.6 C on Tuesday night, leading to a possible «tropical night,» when the nighttime low stays above 25 C between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. the following day.

This, however, did not occur, as the mercury fell to 24.6 C as of 8 a.m. due to the monsoon season.

Seoul's first tropical night of the year came on July 19 last year.