Monster wind, dust storm hit Atyrau city

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Dust storm has blanketed the city of Atyrau today, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, monster wind with gusts of 63 mps brought dust storm to all micro-districts of the city and surrounding areas.

The Atyrau authorities have issued the storm alert warning local motorists to use caution on roads, especially at nighttime.

Lessons for primary school students have been canceled in Atyrau region due to the dust storm.