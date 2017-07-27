EN
    17:06, 27 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Monster wind heading to E Kazakhstan again

    UST-KAMENOGORKS. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has issued a storm warning for East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    "Occasional rains, thunderstorm, hail and wind gusting up to 17-22 mps and 25 mps are forecast for East Kazakhstan region tomorrow, July 28. Residents of the region are highly recommended to avoid going outside during the storm," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that the monster wind wreaked havoc in East Kazakhstan region in the middle of July. It ripped off roofs of dozens of buildings injuring at least five people.

