KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Monster wind lashed the city of Kokshetau in Akmola region on Sunday evening, local authorities confirm.

According to reports, the wind ripped the roof off of a nine-storey residential complex around 8:00 p.m. yesterday. It damaged an area of 200 square meters. The press release issued by the regional emergencies department says gusts of wind reached 33 mps in Akmola region that day.