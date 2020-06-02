EN
    10:50, 02 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Monster wind rips roofs off in Pavlodar rgn

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Last night high winds ripped roofs off some buildings in Pavlodar region and smashed down a fence in the regional centre, Kazinform reports.

    High winds tore the roofs off of a four-storey hotel complex up to 600 sq m and an Aksu town hospital up to 300 sq m. No victims and injuries were reported.

    As earlier reported, on June 1 the regional emergency situations department issued a weather warning. The wind was expected to sweep through the region at a speed of 18 m/s.


