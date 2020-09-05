EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:04, 05 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Monster wind sweeps roofs off in E Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ZAISAN DISTRICT. KAZINFORM A wild wind ripped roofs off houses in East Kazakhstan, the regional emergency situations department reports.

    The wind rolled through Zaisan district at a speed of 27 m/s sweeping roofs off 25-30 single-family houses in just one street. No victims and injuries were reported.

    As earlier reported, on September 4 Mets warned of high gusty wind, thunderstorms, squall and hail approaching the region.


    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Natural disasters
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!