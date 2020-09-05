Monster wind sweeps roofs off in E Kazakhstan

ZAISAN DISTRICT. KAZINFORM A wild wind ripped roofs off houses in East Kazakhstan, the regional emergency situations department reports.

The wind rolled through Zaisan district at a speed of 27 m/s sweeping roofs off 25-30 single-family houses in just one street. No victims and injuries were reported.

As earlier reported, on September 4 Mets warned of high gusty wind, thunderstorms, squall and hail approaching the region.