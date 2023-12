PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM On Friday, the wild wind tore the roofs off the houses in Pavlodar, Рavlodarnews.kz. Fortunately, no victims were reported.

Besides, the wind uprooted the trees across the city. The locals uploaded the video of the gale-force wind which forced people to flee the beach. As earlier reported, the wind was forecast to gust there 15-28 m/s.