ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Monster wind that raged through the city of Almaty on Monday (June 8) damaged three cars, officials say.

Spokesperson of the Almaty emergencies office Ainur Dyussen told Kazinform that the wind snapped at least six trees. "One of the trees crashed down and damaged three cars in Almalinskiy district. The devastating wind also took down power lines and tore off roofs across the city," she added.