TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:41, 18 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Monster wind wreaks havoc in E Kazakhstan

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Monster wind ripped off roofs of dozens of buildings in eastern Kazakhstan on July 17. Those are mainly residential complexes, houses, hospitals, schools and more.



    The destructive wind also wreaked havoc in Ulanskiy, Zharminshkiy and Glubokovskiy districts as well as in Ust-Kamenogorsk city. Five people were reportedly injured as a result of the strong wind. Three of them remain in hospitals.

    Kazhydromet warned residents of the region of strong wind with gusts up to 20 mps on Sunday (July 16). However, the regional department for emergencies claims, the weather forecast didn't reflect the reality.

