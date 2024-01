KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Montenegrin footballer Darko Zoric has signed a contract with FC Okzhetpes, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Prior to joining FC Okzhetpes Zoric played for Serbian team Cukaricki for 2 years and a half.



The attacking midfielder also had contracts with Sutjeska Niksic, Celik Niksic and other clubs.