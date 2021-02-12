10:38, 12 February 2021 | GMT +6
Montenegro approves purchases of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine – newspaper
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Montenegro’s Institute for Medicines and Medical Devices has approved purchases of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Vijesti newspaper reported, TASS reports.
«The Institute for Medicines and Medical Devices has approved purchases, that is, the import of the Sputnik V vaccine,» the paper quoted the institute’s statement as saying. According to the newspaper, the first vaccine doses will be delivered next week.