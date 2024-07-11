Monument celebrating Kazakh dombra unveiled in Türkiye

A monument honoring the Kazakh national musical instrument, dombra, was unveiled at the initiative of the General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Antalya at the Zhambyl Zhabayev Park, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Its opening is dated to the National Dombra Day widely celebrated in Kazakhstan on the first Sunday of July.

Photo credit: mfa.kz

Governor of Antalya Hulusi Şahin, representatives of the city mayor’s office and other officials, consular corps and public figures attended the opening ceremony.

Photo credit: mfa.kz

Addressing those gathered Kazakh Ambassador to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev said the dombra has a centuries-long history and is a precious legacy of the Kazakh people. He noted the opening of the monument of the Kazakh national musical instrument is aimed at promoting national values.

Photo credit: mfa.kz

The ambassador thanked Türkiye for its support and expressed hope that the monument to the symbol of Kazakh identity erected for the first time ever oversees will give an impetus to further spiritual and cultural rapprochement of the people of Kazakhstan and Türkiye.