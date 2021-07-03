EN
    Monument honoring Nursultan Nazarbayev unveiled in Turkestan

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM A monument honoring First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev was unveiled in Turkestan, the Governor’s press service reports.

    The height of the monument is 4 meters. The author of the sculpture is the merited artist of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan Tleuberdi Binash.

    People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Assanali Ashimov, president of the National Academy of Sciences, academician, doctor of chemical sciences, professor Murat Zhurinov, author of the National Emblem of Kazakhstan Zhandarbek Malibekov took part in the solemn ceremony.


