Monument pins down 7yo girl to death in Atyrau

A monument fell down on a 7-year-old girl in Atyrau pinning her down to death, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The press service of the Police Department of the Atyrau region has confirmed that the incident occurred on June 26.

About 00.40 a.m., a monument collapsed on a girl born in 2017 at the "Zhenis" park area in Atyrau. As a result of injuries sustained in the incident, the girl died in the regional children's hospital.

Police officers have initiated an investigation into the tragic accident. A forensic medical examination has been scheduled.

In the interest of the investigation, no additional information has been disclosed.