    19:31, 13 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Monument to 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan&#39;s independence to appear in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A monument dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be installed in the Kazakh capital Astana, the city's administration reports.

    The Astana city administration announced an open contest for the best design of the monument. The contest will be held from October 6 till November 6, 2015. Professional architects, sculptors and artists are welcome to submit their applications.

