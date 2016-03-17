EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:09, 17 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Monument to 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan&#39;s independence to be installed in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities of Astana city are planning to earmark 100 million tenge on the construction of a monument to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence this year.

    Deputy akim (mayor) of the Kazakh capital Andrey Lukin announced the news at a session of the maslikhat of the 5th convocation in Astana on Thursday.
    He also briefed participants of the session on other projects that are to be developed at the expense of the city budget. For instance, a round square next to the Triumphal arch will be redeveloped.
    Additionally, participants of the session approved amendments to the local budget.

    Tags:
    Astana News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!