ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities of Astana city are planning to earmark 100 million tenge on the construction of a monument to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence this year.

Deputy akim (mayor) of the Kazakh capital Andrey Lukin announced the news at a session of the maslikhat of the 5th convocation in Astana on Thursday.

He also briefed participants of the session on other projects that are to be developed at the expense of the city budget. For instance, a round square next to the Triumphal arch will be redeveloped.

Additionally, participants of the session approved amendments to the local budget.