Monument to Abai to be installed in Prague

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -A monument to Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev will be installed in Prague, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov has met with his Czech colleague - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Lubomír Zaorálek in Astana. At the meeting, the sides agreed that the monument to Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev will be installed in Prague.



"During the meeting we discussed issues of bilateral commercial, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations as well as international agenda. We determined the new directions in the Kazakh-Czech cooperation. We know that the Czech Republic has vast potential in machine engineering, agriculture and healthcare. The priority will be given to those directions. Presently a lot of students from Kazakhstan study in the Czech Republic. As for the cultural sphere, we hope that the monument to our great poet Abai will be installed in Prague in the nearest future," Minister Idrissov said at a press briefing after the meeting.



According to the Kazakh MFA's press service, the monument will be installed in the center of the city. Details on its exact location will be announced later.

It should be noted that Minister Zaorálek thanked residents of Astana city for their hospitality in Kazakh. During his stay in Astana, the Czech Minister will meet with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and take part in the Kazakh-Czech Business Forum.



The Foreign Affairs Minister of the Czech Republic is accompanied by a business delegation, the minister of regional development, and the national commissioner of the Czech pavilion at the EXPO 2017.



The Memorandum of Cooperation between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic was signed on the margins of Zaorálek and Idrissov's meeting.