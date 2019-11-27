Monument to Abai to be unveiled in Bishkek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A monument to Abai will be unveiled in the Kyrgyz capital in 2020, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

This was announced during the talks of the two countries’ presidents in Bishkek.

Next year Kazakhstan will celebrate the 175th anniversary of the birth of the great Kazakh poet.

The negotiations also focused on the opportunities of intensification of the cultural and humanitarian contacts. In particular, it was proposed to organize the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyzstan’s Culture Days in Kazakhstan.