EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:20, 09 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Monument to Abai unveiled in Zhezkazgan

    None
    None
    ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM – A monument to great poet and educator Abai has been installed in the Nauryz park in Zhezkazgan city, Kazinform cites the official website of the administration office of Karaganda region.

    The ceremony of opening of the monument was attended by the reps of government bodies, culture, and education.

    «The monument is dedicated to the independent state with a 30-year history as well as the talent and wisdom of its great poet and thinker Abai,» said Kairat Absattarov, Mayor of Zhezkazgan.

    The Abai tagylymy complex now includes the bronze monument by painter Saif Ainekov and sculptor Tokhtar Yermekov as well as five stone plates with inscribed words of wisdom of Abai.

    The event also featured theatrical performances devoted to the life and creative work of Abai as well as his verses and songs.


    Tags:
    Karaganda region Abai 175 Years
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!