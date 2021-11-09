Monument to Abai unveiled in Zhezkazgan

ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM – A monument to great poet and educator Abai has been installed in the Nauryz park in Zhezkazgan city, Kazinform cites the official website of the administration office of Karaganda region.

The ceremony of opening of the monument was attended by the reps of government bodies, culture, and education.

«The monument is dedicated to the independent state with a 30-year history as well as the talent and wisdom of its great poet and thinker Abai,» said Kairat Absattarov, Mayor of Zhezkazgan.

The Abai tagylymy complex now includes the bronze monument by painter Saif Ainekov and sculptor Tokhtar Yermekov as well as five stone plates with inscribed words of wisdom of Abai.

The event also featured theatrical performances devoted to the life and creative work of Abai as well as his verses and songs.