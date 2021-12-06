EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:11, 06 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Monument to Alisher Navoi to unveil in Kazakh capital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s joint briefing for journalists the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan paid great attention to cultural and humanitarian ties, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, told journalists about the decision taken to build a monument to great poet Alisher Navoi in the capital city of Kazakhstan. The sides hailed the initiative to hold forums of creative intelligentsia of both countries and spoke for activating cooperation between the universities.

    A number of leading universities of Kazakhstan expressed interest in opening affiliates in Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan is ready to accept Uzbek students to study at the Yassawi University in Turkestan through Yassawi Scholarship.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Culture Education President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!